NIN enrolment: FG issues strong warning on fraudulent registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged Nigerians to report any form of fraudulent activity and extortion recorded in the on-going National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

The director-general/CEO, of the agency, Aliyu Aziz, in a statement on Wednesday, March 10, stated that NIMC is opposed to any unwholesome practice in the process of biometric registration.

The commission disclosed that some of its staff found culpable in extorting people were sacked.

It said it had set up a means to check unethical practices during registrations. The agency also urged members of the public to desist from enabling extortions.

NOMC said:

”The Commission, recently, suspended some staff and terminated the appointment of a few others who engaged in acts of extortion and unwholesome practices detrimental to its values.”’

“The NIMC has instituted effective systems and supervisory checks to counter actions that stand at variance with the Commissions’ corporate ethical standards. The commission also calls on the general public to desist from being enablers of extortion as it would not condone any act capable of destroying its hard-earned integrity.''

The commission released some numbers for citizens to call and make complaints on cases of extortions call.

The commission said:

“The NIMC, therefore, urges the general public to report any form of extortion and unwholesome practices through its official platforms by calling 08157691214; 09134959433; send e-mail to actu@nimc.gov.ng; or lodge complaints via its website- www.nimc.gov.ng”, the statement added.''

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the implementation of some new policies that would allow Nigerians to have easy access to the NIN enrolment process.

Part of the new measures includes the extension of the tenure of National Identity Numbers (NIN) enrolment agents of Mobile Network Operators (MNO) from one to five years.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by the Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday, March 3.

