Bandits launch another deadly attack, abduct 100 people in one day

Armed bandits have reportedly abducted 100 miners between Anka and Maru local government areas of Zamfara state.

Attahiru Ahmad, Emir of Anka in Zamfara, made the disclosure on Tuesday, March 9, when Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff (CDS), led service chiefs on an assessment visit to the state.

According to The Cable, the emir said the attack occurred when state officials were trying to secure the release of the 279 Jangebe schools girls.

He said 10 were killed during the abduction of the miners.

The monarch stated that it is surprising that the federal government imposed a no-fly zone in Zamfara when the state does not even have an airport.

He explained that bandits far outnumber the security forces in the state and requested for the deployment of more security operatives to the state, PM News reported.

The emir said:

''The peace and dialogue initiative of our governor has become necessary because at the moment we have fewer than 5,000 security men fighting over 30,000 bandits.''

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate deployment of 6000 troops to Zamfara to help in fighting banditry which has ravaged the states for months.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle made the announcement in a broadcast to residents of the state on Tuesday evening, March 9.

Additional measures have been put in place by the Zamfara state government before the arrival of the troops.

In another news, the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has dethroned the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika, for allegedly giving support to bandits.

Leadership reported that the governor also removed the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed for the same alleged offence.

The apex northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has applauded the governor over the bold step taken against the supporters of bandits.

