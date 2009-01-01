Home | News | General | 2023: Buhari’s likely successor emerges as Nigerian governor confirms presidential ambition

- Some Nigerian politicians are already contemplating their next elective office ahead of 2023

- The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, disclosed why he is nursing a presidential ambition

- Bello’s campaign posters have been on display in major cities across the country

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has confirmed that he has the ambition to become President Buhari’s successor in 2023.

The governor told journalists in Abuja that he developed the ambition following calls by Nigerian youths, women, and other groups, PM News reported.

Governor Yahaya Bello has enjoys a relationship with President Buhari.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I don’t refer to this as my presidential ambition. It is the ambition of the youths, the younger generation, the women, the less-privileged, the deprived and the oppressed in the society.

“These are the people calling me to come and serve, to run and contest for president in 2023 and in order that I don’t run foul of the law, I am waiting for an appropriate time to officially give the nod to that call.''

2023: Former presidential aspirant Lamido blasts APC, says ruling party has no vision

According to The Sun, he said his ambition holds immense benefit for the less-privileged, the oppressed, and needy in Nigeria.

Bello also indicated that it is possible for a politician from northern Nigeria to become the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Buhari’s tenure.

He suggested that there is nothing restricting APC members from contesting for the presidency on the platform of the party irrespective of the zone they come from.

The governor’s stance is contrary to claims by some high-ranking members of the APC who said there is a zoning arrangement with regards to the presidential ticket between the north and south.

Meanwhile, Sule Lamido, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the ruling APC has no vision.

Daily Trust reported that while speaking at the inauguration of Rumuji, Ibaa, Obelle Isokpo road in Emouha local government area of Rivers state on Monday, March 8, Lamido described the APC as an assemblage of persons moved by anger, envy, and malice.

APC governor discloses why a northerner may succeed President Buhari in 2023

he said the remodelling of airports, rehabilitation of railway, and reforms that the current administration is boasting of are all initiatives of the PDP.

