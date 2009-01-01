Home | News | General | Wike gave Sokoto govt N500m but refuses to pay our five years salaries, protesting teachers cry out

- Some teachers in Rivers state on Wednesday, March 10, protested over accumulated unpaid salaries

- The protesting teachers said that the unpaid salaries have run into five years

- According to them, Governor Nyesom Wike gave Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state N500 million over a burnt market but refused to pay their salaries

A report by Punch indicates that some teachers in primary and secondary schools in Rivers state-owned tertiary institutions are currently protesting over non-payment of their salaries running into five years.

Legit.ng gathered that the protesting teachers, numbering over 250, with placards and banners, alleged that they have lost about ten of their colleagues due to the hardship experienced within the period.

According to the report, the protesting teachers, who came out with their children, as well as sympathisers from the civil society organisations in the state, said they were from primary and secondary schools in the Rivers state University, the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, and the Ken Saro–Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

Teachers have stormed the streets of Rivers state over five years of unpaid salaries. Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The report added that the protesters wondered why Governor Nyesom Wike would give N500 million to the Sokoto state government over a burnt market while refusing to pay them for five years and counting.

