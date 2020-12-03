Home | News | General | Insecurity: House of Reps give crucial suggestion on how to fight Boko Haram insurgents

- The federal government has again been asked to seek assistance in the fight against insurgency

- Nigeria's House of Reps made the resolution on Wednesday, March 10

- The government was also urged to re-strategise in the fight against the terrorist group

A report by Premium Times indicates that Nigeria's House of Representatives has drummed support for foreign mercenaries to fight Boko Haram insurgents.

The lower chamber on Wednesday, March 10, asked the federal government to consider hiring the paid fighters.

The resolution was made by members of the green chamber following a motion moved by Abdulkadir Rahis.

Rahis’ also called on the Nigerian government to re-strategise in the fight against insurgents.

Mansur Soro, moving an amendment to the motion, appealed to think about hiring foreign fighters in the war against the insurgents.

FG focusing on southeast agitators instead of bandits, terrorists - PDP chieftain

This is coming amid a similar call recently made by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state during the Northeast Governors Forum meeting in Bauchi state.

Zulum asked the federal government to hire mercenaries and seek the support of neighbouring countries such as the Republic of Chad and Niger in the fight against insurgency.

The chairman of the forum, said in order for the country to end the insurgency, they must be committed enough, adding that joint action is required.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, December 3, 2020, made known its stand on the calls for the engagement of foreign mercenaries to fight the Boko Haram insurgency.

The spokesperson for the DHQ told reporters that only the federal government has the power to decide on whether to involve mercenaries in the counter-insurgency war.

Speaking further, the spokesperson pointed out that the armed forces cannot decide on such issues, saying the policymakers are responsible for making such decisions.

Insurgency: We lose N500m weekly to Boko Haram, fish producers cry out

