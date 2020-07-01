Home | News | General | NLC protest: No minimum wage problem in Rivers — Labour
FG’s N-Power, other social interventions in S/East made us self-reliant— Igbo youths
Why Army killed 25 Boko Haram members, recovered ammunitions in Borno

NLC protest: No minimum wage problem in Rivers — Labour



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

NLC protest: No minimum wage problem in Rivers — Labour

NLC protest: No minimum wage problem in Rivers — Labour

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa – Port Harcourt

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has no minimum wage issue in Rivers State.

NLC Chairperson, Rivers state, Beatrice Itubor made the declaration Wednesday as organised labour matched the streets of Port Harcourt in response to the nationwide labour protest against the National Assembly bill aiming to remove minimum wage from the exclusive to concurrent list of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Rivers NLC leader said, “The issue of the minimum wage is not peculiar to Rivers. Here in the state, we have signed the National Minimum wage agreement. We have also told workers to go back, get the chart, compare it with the salary you are taking.

“If what you are being paid does not amount to what is on the chart then come out with your complaint and we would follow up. So I think here in Rivers we do not have a problem with minimum wage for now”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178