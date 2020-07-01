Home | News | General | NLC protest: No minimum wage problem in Rivers — Labour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chijioke Nwankpa – Port Harcourt

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has no minimum wage issue in Rivers State.

NLC Chairperson, Rivers state, Beatrice Itubor made the declaration Wednesday as organised labour matched the streets of Port Harcourt in response to the nationwide labour protest against the National Assembly bill aiming to remove minimum wage from the exclusive to concurrent list of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Rivers NLC leader said, “The issue of the minimum wage is not peculiar to Rivers. Here in the state, we have signed the National Minimum wage agreement. We have also told workers to go back, get the chart, compare it with the salary you are taking.

“If what you are being paid does not amount to what is on the chart then come out with your complaint and we would follow up. So I think here in Rivers we do not have a problem with minimum wage for now”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General