Dislodged bandits have migrated to Kubau hills,says Senator Kwari

-Security challenges cut across ethno-religious divides—El Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits and other criminal elements that were dislodged by security agents in Kaduna forests ,have now migrated to the Kubau hills ,Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari representing Kaduna North has alerted.

The Senator made this known at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna,during the presentation of the 2020 Annual Security Report to the state government by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr.Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani,however, lamented that communities in his zone were the worst hit by bandits,but appreciated efforts of the state government and security agencies in protecting life and property.

He said they would continue to support the government in matters of security, even as he and his colleagues have sponsored series of motions in the House on the problem of insecurity.

Senator Danjuma Laah representing southern Kaduna zone, said via zoom that such meetings should be sustained to share ideas on how to deal with security challenges.

He however, urged the authorities to provide more security agents in places such as Zango, Kauru,Birnin Gwari and the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Governor Nasir El Rufai said on the occasion,that the State Government has been using its limited tools as a subnational, to address the security challenges facing the state.

While paying tribute to victims of insecurity, the Governor reiterated his administration’s ‘’ resolve to continue to protect the people .

According to him, Kaduna state has been supporting the federal security agencies deployed in the state with vehicles and other logistics since 2015.

” Kaduna State Government has also invested in technology to help secure the state.A CCTV network is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while options for consistent operations of drones are being explored,” he said.

He explained that Kaduna state has been collaborating with neighboring states to tackle insecurity.

“Together with Niger State and our neighbours in the North-west, we put together resources to fund military operations against bandits in the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range that straddles the region.”

He however, regreted that this collaboration which was done in 2015, ‘’was not sustained or expanded into a campaign of continuous, simultaneous operations against the bandits across our vast region.’’

‘’Failure to contain and defeat them in one place has emboldened them to develop a national footprint and endanger national cohesion,’’ he argued.

The governor also said that the military and police need modern technology and equipment and more boots on the ground.

“’The security of our communities depend on the robust projection of state power, and that can only done with sufficient security numbers to overawe and deter criminals,’’ he maintained.

The governor called for the decentralisation of policing, arguing that ‘’there simply are not enough police officers in Nigeria and the idea of policing such a vast, federal republic in a unitary manner is not pragmatic.

In his presentation, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said that victims of kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities cut across all ethnic and religious groups in Kaduna state, contrary to skewed narratives.

‘’Victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions,’’ he pointed out.

The commissioner noted that the total number of deaths linked to banditry and other forms of violence in 2020 is 937, adding that ‘’of this number, Igabi has the highest figure of 152, followed by Kajuru with a figure of 144.’’

According to Aruwan, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local governments in Kaduna central senatorial district account for 468 deaths out of the 937 people that died last year, representing over 50% of the entire fatalities in the state.

‘’The southern senatorial district accounts for 286 deaths, which is about one third of the total, due in large part to sporadic clashes , alongside banditry which triggered attacks and counter-attacks, especially between June and November 2020,’’ he added.

Aruwan further said that ‘’out of 1,972 people kidnapped in the period under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial district accounts for 1,561 and out of the total, 1,461 were kidnapped within Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun local government areas.’’

Dignitaries at the presentation were the Emir of Zazzau, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, the AgwaAtyap,military and other security chiefs,among others.

