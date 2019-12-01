Home | News | General | Fire outbreaks: Reps ask fire service to install alerting systems in public buildings, markets

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the incessant incidences of fire outbreaks in Nigeria, the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Fire Service to ensure that all public building structures and markets within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the country at large have functional fire alerting systems to save lives and properties

The House also called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service, FCT to ensure compliance with the Federal Fire Service Act by ensuring that every building and market within FCT install a fire alerting system in their various structures.

The resolution was reached at Wednesday plenary after the consideration of a motion titled “Curbing the Menace of Fire Outbreaks in Nigeria”, moved by Hon Henry Nwawuba.

Nwawuba in the motion said that the fire incidence has become a recurring phenomenon in the country.

He said that unhealthy development needed to be curbed to save lives.

He said: “The fire incidence is a recurring phenomenon in Nigeria with cases of fire incidents reported across the nation without any sign of cessation and these outbreaks are caused by many factors which include human negligence.

“The Federal Fire Service is statutorily charged by the Fire Service Act with the responsibility to facilitate all fire-fighting and fire prevention activities in its jurisdiction.

“There have been reported cases of fire outbreaks in some plazas, high rise buildings and major markets across the country, which have led to the loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

“Public and private structures, including markets do not have adequate fire alerting systems in place to curb the menace.

“The provisions of Section 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 which empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the good governance of the Federation or any part thereof concerning any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance and Interior to ensure compliance to the resolution.

