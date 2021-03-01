Home | News | General | “Married women stop begging your ex for money” – Lifestyle coach, Paul Ezeudo

A lifestyle coach, Paul Ezeudo has advised married women to stop begging their ex-boyfriends’ for money..

He dished out the advice on Twitter as he begged on behalf of married men.

In his opinion, this advice is so to avoid reducing their husband’s personality.

Here’s what he said,

“Married women stop begging your Ex for money, you are reducing your husband personality”

His followers who are mostly women reacted to this tweet.

As many of them asked the reasons why they are not allowed to accept help when their ex-boyfriend is in the position to help.

Paul insisted that getting help from an ex-boyfriend could lead to further temptations which could be detrimental to their marriage.

