Nnamdi Kanu Sends Message To All Christians Living In The North (Details below)

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has released a fresh information to all Christians who are Northerners. Mostly the Christians who are living in the northern states are meant to take note of this fresh message by Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader through the group’ s spokesman, Emma Powerful today, March 8, 2021, has said that he would give the Northern Christians political asylum in Biafra whenever they are given the chance to create Biafra.

He also made it known that the Christians in the north won’ t be controlled by Sharia as they will be living freely and uninterrupted by any law or power.

He further promised that they will be free from terrorist attacks.

He also promised that there would be a lot of free oil and gas to all neighbouring countries like Togo, Ghana, and all other African countries.

