Juventus Legends Turn on Cristiano Ronaldo After “Unforgivable” Mistake in Porto Defeat (Details below)

The Portuguese forward had a night to forget against Porto and was partially responsible for his side crashing out of the Champions League

Juventus legends Fabio Capello and Alessandro Del Piero have hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for the part he played in the side crashing out of the Champions League last-16 to Porto.

The Italian giants were trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Portugal, and went 1-0 down early on in Turin on Tuesday night.

But Federico Chiesa replied with two goals and Mehdi Taremi was sent off for the visitors to put Juve firmly in the driving seat.

However, they were stunned late in extra time when a Sergio Oliveira free-kick beat Wojciech Szczesny to end Juve’s dreams of Champions League glory for another year.

