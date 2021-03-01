Home | News | General | Manchester United appoint John Murtough as club’s first football director

Manchester United have appointed John Murtough as the club’s first football director. Murtough, who joined United in January 2014, is being promoted from his current role as head of football development and he will have overall responsibility for all football matters..

Transfer business will remain driven by Solskjær and the club’s recruitment department, each of which have a veto. Murtough would only become involved in this regard if there was disagreement between the two. Solskjær will also continue to report to Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice chairman, with Murtough doing the same.

In a 23-year career, Murtough has previously been the Premier League’s head of elite performance, and had senior academy and development roles at other clubs. United also on Wednesday appointed their former midfielder Darren Fletcher to the post of technical director, another new position at the club. Fletcher returned to United in January as a first-team coach.

These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have been making as a club in recent years in our relentless pursuit of success,” said Woodward. “We have already made great strides forward in the way we run our football operations, and the benefits are visible in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and through our improved recruitment record.

“John has been integral to our progress in these areas and his deep understanding of development ensures the club’s traditions of bringing young players through from academy to first team will continue. This new position is a natural evolution that harnesses his leadership qualities and his years of experience in the game.”

A club statement outlined Murtough’s precise role and how it will combine with Solskjær’s: “As football director, John will work day-to-day with Ole to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed. Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John. Matt Judge [previously head of corporate development] will also report to John, with a new title of Director of Football Negotiations

