Lady Marries Her Ex-Corper Teacher Who Taught Her Geography In SS2 (Photos)
A lady has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has gotten married to her Geography teacher..
A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal that she married the ex-corps member who taught her in secondary school.
Twitter user, Chisom Agoawuike (Halita) @iamhalita shared her interesting love story of how she met and married an ex Corper who taught her while she was in SS2.
Sharing pictures with her husband, Chisom wrote:
He came for NYSC in my village and was posted to teach Geography in my school. I was in SS2 then.
He was always flogging me for coming late to his class but I never told him that we had to go to the farm every morning before coming to school. Today I’m his bride.
