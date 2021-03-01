Home | News | General | Lady Marries Her Ex-Corper Teacher Who Taught Her Geography In SS2 (Photos)
Manchester United appoint John Murtough as club’s first football director
FG to Reduce Fuel Price Below N100 Per Litre

Lady Marries Her Ex-Corper Teacher Who Taught Her Geography In SS2 (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A lady has taken to Twitter to reveal that she has gotten married to her Geography teacher..

altalt

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal that she married the ex-corps member who taught her in secondary school.

Twitter user, Chisom Agoawuike (Halita) @iamhalita shared her interesting love story of how she met and married an ex Corper who taught her while she was in SS2.

Sharing pictures with her husband, Chisom wrote:

He came for NYSC in my village and was posted to teach Geography in my school. I was in SS2 then.

He was always flogging me for coming late to his class but I never told him that we had to go to the farm every morning before coming to school. Today I’m his bride.

altalt
altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178