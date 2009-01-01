Home | News | General | List: 3 important measures Nigerians need to know after taking COVID-19 vaccine

Following the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, vaccination has begun starting with frontline workers and top government officials.

Dr. Ngong Cyprian of the National Hospital, Abuja, was the first person to be given a COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

With the rest of the population looking forward to receiving the jabs, it has been noted that the vaccine does not exempt anyone from adhering to the coronavirus safety protocol.

President Muhammadu Buhari after receiving his vaccination against COVID-19. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Elsie Ilori, the head of department, surveillance, and epidemiology at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that it is important people obey public health guidelines even if they have been vaccinated against the virus.

Here are three measures every Nigerian must adhere to even after receiving the jab, according to the head of department, surveillance, and epidemiology NCDC.

1. Wear a mask

2. Wash your hands regularly

3. Observe physical distancing

It would be recalled that the federal government flagged-off the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination exercise at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The exercise officially commenced after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, declared the event open.

The vaccines have already undergone final assessment by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal ministry of information and culture on Wednesday, March 10, released some facts Nigerians should know before taking part in the e-registration exercise for the COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The ministry on its Twitter page announced that the vaccination exercise is conducted by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and registration is to be done on the agency's website: nphcda.gov.ng.

