Home | News | General | UI, LASU, Unilag, and 3 others ranked among top 1500 universities in the world

- Six Nigerian institutions have made the list of top universities in the world

- University of Ibadan topped the list with Lagos State University, and University of Lagos taking 2nd and 3rd place respectively

- The ranking was based on the performance of the institutions teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook

The University of Ibadan, alongside 5 other Nigerian institutions made it to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

According to the report, the universities were ranked based on the institution’s performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Among the highest-ranked of the six Nigerian universities is the University of Ibadan which was ranked within the 401-500th bracket.

University of Ibadan was ranked as the top institution in Nigeria. Photo credit: The World University Rankings

Source: UGC

The Lagos State University and the University of Lagos came in second (501–600th) and third (601–800th) place respectively.

A breakdown of the ranking further showed that Covenant University (CU) was ranked within 801–1000th, while the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) at 1001+.

The ranking showed that UI and UNN scored 1% in international students' enrolment, while OAU scored 33.3% in the category of international outlook.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in 2020, THE had ranked Covenant University as the top university in Nigeria. The privately-owned institution was ranked at number 401.

University of Ibadan follows as the second-best in the country, between 501-600, while the University of Lagos (between 801-1000) is the third-best in the nation.

In a related development, the dean faculty of technology, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olaosebikan Fakolujo, said that a total of 43 graduating students bagged first class while 112 made Second Class Upper Division.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the dean stated this at the induction of 293 2018/2019 class of the faculty as graduate members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

