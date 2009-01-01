Home | News | General | Banditry: How we are fighting insecurity in northern state - Nigerian governor reveals

- Governor El-Rufai has opened up on the efforts his government has been making to address insecurity in Kaduna state

- According to El-Rufai, his administration has been using its limited tools to tackle the security challenges

- The governor stated that the state has supported security agencies with vehicles and other logistics

Amid the rise in kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed measures undertaken to address security challenges in the state.

El-Rufai narrating the efforts of his government since he took over back in 2015, said the state has supported federal security agencies deployed to Kaduna with vehicles, other logistics, amongst other interventions.

Premium Times reports that he made the disclosure on Wednesday, March 10, at the presentation of the state’s 2020 Annual Security Report in Kaduna.

Governor El-Rufai has revealed how Kaduna state is fighting insecurity. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

While lamenting over the failure to sustain cooperation among northern states against banditry, El-Rufai prayed for the souls of the departed.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to continue protecting the people of Kaduna and stop the criminals.

Bandits on rampage again in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many people have lost their lives in Kaduna state as a result of bandit attack.

Specifically, the bandits killed 18 villagers at the Kutemeshi community in Kuyello District of Birnin-Gwari local government Area of Kaduna state.

The criminals invaded the community around 5.30 pm on Saturday, January 6.

Troops kill armed criminals in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) in the Nigerian Army killed at least four armed bandits in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Sunday, March 7.

The welcome development was announced by the commissioner for Internal security and home affairs.

Aruwan disclosed that organised an ambush operation in the Gwagwada part of the area and recovered three rifles.

-----

