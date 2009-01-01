Home | News | General | Okorocha vs Uzodinma: Former southeast governor meets Osinbajo behind closed doors

- Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West Senatorial District met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

- Talks between the duo were centered around the feud between the former governor and his successor, Hope Uzodinma

- Okorocha and the incumbent governor of Imo state have been at loggerheads for some time now

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, March 10, met behind closed doors with Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Vanguard reports that the senator representing Imo West senatorial district took the feud between him and Governor Hope Uzodinma to the presidency.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting Okorocha said he would not want an escalation of the disagreement.

Former governor Okorocha met Vice President Osinbajo behind closed doors. Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1 @OwelleRochas

Source: Twitter

The former governor went on to note that though the allegations sound like a movie, he wants peace to reign in the state.

Okorocha angry because I refused to cover his illegal acts - Hope Uzodinma

While stating that earlier allegations against him had been changed, the lawmaker said he was waiting to know why he was being attacked.

Okorocha who governed from 2011 to 2019, said becoming the governor Imo state was a sacrifice for him.

He said:

“The whole thing to me sounds like a movie, a joke, a dream that does not reflect any practical reality, but I am a father, I’m a leader of that state and I am trying to make sure things don’t escalate beyond control."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Imo state governor said his recent disagreement with Okorocha is because he refused to cover-up the former governor's illegalities while in office.

Uzodinma's claims were contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ogwuike Nwachukwu on Tuesday, March 9, and seen by Legit.ng.

Nigerian governor dethrones emir, gives reason for decision

The governor further stated that his refusal to shield Okorocha is why the former governor has been causing havoc in the state.

-----

Oluwatobi Bolashodun is a Legit.ng journalist with six years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Oluwatobi is a Current Affairs Editor, mostly writing on political, educational, and business topics. She uses her team spirit to encourage others to work hard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General