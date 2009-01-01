Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua reveals what will happen to Fury after their fight

- Anthony Joshua believes his opponent Tyson Fury will retire after their much-anticipated fight later in the year

- All four belts in the heavyweight division will be put on the line in a unification fight that could be held in the Middle East

- The two British heavyweights are close to agreeing their mega-fight that is reportedly worth £200million

Anthony Joshua has insisted that he looking beyond the fight against his British rival Tyson Fury and believes the Gypsy King will call it a day after the epic showdown.

The two heavyweights will collide on a yet-to-be-announced date later in the year with all four belts in the division on the line.

AJ believes he still has ambitions in the sport and will keep fighting after he gets past Fury in the Battle of Britain.

Anthony Joshua reveals what will happen to Fury after their fight. Photo by Tristan Fewings and Peter Byrne

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail quoted Joshua will he was speaking to JD Sports' Road to Undisputed:

"He (Fury) can bring whatever he wants, it doesn't matter to me.

"The press conference antics, the fight antics, the hands behind the back, I love that stuff, that's all part of it, you know that's his job, but my job is to close the show.

"He's a warm-up act [with his antics], he's there to do all that stuff but ultimately my job is to close the show and that's all that matters.

"For him, he said that after he fights me, maybe he fights [Derek] Chisora, then he's ready to go off into the sunset.

"For me, I've still got so much more I want to do in this boxing game, the road to undisputed (champion) is part of the journey, it's not the end to the journey.

"That's why I know I will get past this fight because I'm looking past him, I want more, this isn't where this stops.

"The fight, god willing, will be this year, I'm saying it is going to be this year, I'm going to speak into existence and I will be victorious."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian and British world boxing champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly become first English boxer ever in history to hit massive £100million which is an incredible record.

Anthony Joshua is one of the best boxers in the world considering his achievements since he started his boxing career and his next fight should be against Tyson Fury in what is expected to be a tough battle.

