Premier League star stylishly tells Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to stop playing him out of position

- Alex Iwobi has told Super Eagles coach Rohr to play him in his preferred position

- The Everton forward was named in the 24-man squad for this month's AFCON qualifiers

- Iwobi has been a major part of Gernot Rohr's squad since his arrival in 2016

Everton forward Alex Iwobi is delighted to be named in coach Gernot Rohr's for 24-man squad Nigeria's AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho this month.

The Super Eagles face off with the Squirrels in Porto Novo on March 27 and return to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos for their final qualification game against Lesotho on March 30.

Iwobi while expressing appreciation for the call-up also suggested that the manager has been fielding him out of position and added that he would be glad to be played in his preferred wing.

The former Arsenal star wants to be played in the number 10 position, the same role his uncle Austin Okocha played for the national team. He was quoted by Brila FM saying:

Alex Iwobi in action for Everton in their Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion. Photo by SHAUN BOTTERILLPOOLAFP

“Always an honour to get a call up to my National Team. Hopefully, I get to play in my preferred position."

The forward made his debut in 2015 and has gone ahead to score nine times in 44 appearances for the three-time African Kings.

He was part of the part of the squad that finished third and won bronze medal at the 2019 edition of the continental championship in Egypt.

The 24-year-old attacker posted a stunning picture of himself posing with his mother while they both smiled for the camera.

