Bambam and Teddy A share beautiful photos from daughter's 1st birthday party

- Teddy A recently expressed excitement about how his daughter's first birthday was celebrated

-Photos from the celebration show that it was a beautiful and colourful affair

- The proud dad also expressed gratitude to followers and vendors that made the day special for his princess

- Bambam shared a photo from the moments on her Instagram page

Big Brother Naija reality stars, Teddy A and Bambam have taken to social media to share cute moments from their daughter, Zendaya's first birthday party.

Zendaya clocked one on Friday, March 5, and the proud parents flooded social media with adorable photos of their little princess.

Teddy A share beautiful photos from daughter's 1st birthday party Photo credit: @iamteddya @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

In the mood of gratitude, Teddy A shared beautiful photos from the beautiful celebration.

The photos showed Bambam in a white dress, Teddy A in a mustard shirt, and white trousers while their daughter rocked a white princess gown as they posed in different slides.

The space was decorated with balloons of different colours on the wall, cartoon props, and Zendaya written boldly on the wall as well.

There were also two beautifully decorated cakes that carried the number 1 with cartoon figure decorations on the table with which they posed.

In his caption, Teddy A thanked everyone who sent in their love support and prayers for Zendaya on her birthday, the vendors who brought the party to life were not left out as well.

Read his caption below:

"God. Family. Prosperity. Thank y’all for rocking with us on princess @zenadenibuyan’s 1st birthday party. We don’t take your support, prayers, and love for granted. God’s blessings to you and yours! "

Check out the pictures below:

Bambam also took to her Instagram page with one of the photos as she thanked everyone who showed up to celebrate with them. She also gave a shout-out to the vendors that worked with them.

View the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Laura Ikeji shared photos and videos from her daughter, Laurel's first intimate birthday party.

Her baby girl clocked one on Sunday, February 28, and the brand-influencer made sure to organise a beautiful intimate ceremony for her baby girl.

Her sitting room was decorated in pink and white balloons and flowers as they waited for their guests.

