2023: PRP not joining Mega Party- National Chairman

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) says it has no plans to merge with any group or political party to form the proposed Mega Party ahead of 2023 poll.

Mr Falalu Bello, National Chairman, PRP said this when he spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Bello, the party is not merging with any group.

“We are not. That is not to say that we have not been invited. About 10 days ago, their secretary got across to me and advised me of the fact that we are invited to belong to the committee.

“And I said let me have a formal invitation and what they stand for. I will go to my National Executive Committee, brief them, get their mandate for me or any other person to represent the party.

“The party do not belong to me. PRP has its own leadership.

“I have seen other political parties join; are these political parties being grouped on the basis of ideology, on the basis of what they believe in. If it is on the basis of this, then we will examine it and come to a conclusion as a party, in the absence of that, we will decline to participate,” he said.

The chairman said there was need for the government to rejig the security architecture of the nation to address current security challenges in the country.

“We are are grossly under-policed. We need to massively recruit additional police in the country,” Falalu said.

Recall that a group of politicians had unveiled plans for a Mega Party ahead of 2023 poll, towards restling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

