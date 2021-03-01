Home | News | General | Bola Ahmed Tinubu Foundation donates 18-seater bus to Lagos NUJ

The bus presentation

By Innocent Anaba

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT, Foundation has donated an 18-seater bus to the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Making the presentation in Lagos on Wednesday, Director-General of BAT, Mr. Ahmed, said: “This bus is being given to the council by my principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to facilitate the movement of the executive and it’s a sign of better things to come from him.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a friend of journalists, brother of journalists, father of journalists and he will continue to assist NUJ and journalists as long as the need arises.

“We want the current executive to continue to carry all the members along and build a formidable union and a leading council in the NUJ councils in Nigeria.”

Lagos NUJ Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, while receiving the bus, thanked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the gesture.

He said: “This bus is coming at a time most needed by members of Lagos Council under this administration. The bus will no doubt assist in the day-to-day running of the activities of the council.

“We came into office on November 26, 2020, and I want to say that donating this bus to us is one of the milestones the present NUJ executive has recorded.

“The donation of this bus has also boosted our performance as it has proven that the present executive members of NUJ, Lagos State Council are committed to achieving results.

“Aside from this, we are making headway in the area of land reallocation to our members who bought land under the Mowe/Ofada/Abaren land project.

“We have also moved by constituting various committees comprising Land Committees, Training Committee, Consultancy/Contacts Committee, ICT Committee, Agric Committee, Cooperative Committee, Projects Committee, Health Committee, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee and Finance Committee.

“Others are NUJ Personality Committee, Welfare Committee, Legal and Dispute Resolution Committee, Sports Committee, Social Committee, Seminar and Workshop Committee, Press Week Committee, Media Investment Committee, Publications Committee and Special Committee.

“All these committees are meant to make the present NUJ administration an all-inclusive administration.

“Back to the business of the day, the NUJ lauds the generous gesture of Asiwaju Tinubu, a statesman, a nationalist, a detribalized Nigerian and a man who commands the largest political followership for over two decades in the political history of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, a politician and philanthropist, has done so much for the masses of this country and that his Foundation deemed it fit to donate this bus is highly commendable and calls for a celebration.

“For this gesture, we will forever continue to appreciate Asiwaju Tinubu.

“He is a father who knows where the shoe pinches and solves people’s problems within a short timeframe. He is a man of his words and a worthy leader par excellence.

“As the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007, he transformed the state across all sectors.

“Asiwaju has been able to retain mass support, widely loved by Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole due to his generosity.

“His level of generosity is incomparable. Indeed, Asiwaju Tinubu is a man of the people.

“It is on record that BAT Foundation gives out foodstuff to the needy three times a year, during Sallah, Ramadan and Christmas, all in a bid to get rid of poverty in the country.

“Some of Asiwaju’s notable achievements as governor include improved education, good waste management system, better incentives for civil servants and improved infrastructure.

“Added to these numerous achievements of Asiwaju, many younger politicians and businessmen and women in the country owe the success of their careers to him.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has piloted the ship of Nigeria’s ruling and largest political party – the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the National Leader of the party. Bola Tinubu also led the party to victory twice in the last seven years.

“His model has always been to encourage the younger generation. If we decide to capture all his achievements, we will not leave here today.

“My advice is that other notable Nigerians should emulate Asiwaju Tinubu’s humanitarian gesture.

“He is a man deeply committed to good lifestyle and well-being of Nigerians. On this note, we pledge our deep collaboration with BAT Foundation via publicity.

“We also state emphatically that the days of those who engage in promoting fake news are numbered.

“Fake news is highly destructive and this is the more reason why Lagos Council has set-up the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee to sanction erring members.

“The wanton destruction of lives and property suffered at all levels of government as a result of fake news during the #EndSARS protests is still fresh in our minds.

“I pray that Nigeria will never witness such calamity again.

“We want to say a big thank you to our father, our brother and a patriotic Nigerian, Asiwaju Tinubu for this wonderful donation.

“We are very grateful Sir and we pray that God will keep you for us, grant you a peaceful and long life to continue serving humanity.

“We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the Board of BAT Foundation who made this possible.”

