Home | News | General | You’ve role in securing Nigeria, Reps’ deputy speaker tells traditional rulers

Kindly Share This Story:

Hon. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, Federal Houde of Representatives

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase yesterday told the traditional rulers to adequately secure their territories, saying they have a role in securing the country.

Wase spoke when he received a memorandum for the reinstatement of the status of the traditional institution in the Nigerian constitution and establishing relevant bodies to give effect to its national roles.

The memorandum was presented by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Coordinating Committee, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Dr Yahaha Abubakar.

Wase who is also the chairman of the House Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution gave hope of recognizing the contents of the document.

He said: “I believe you have a role in securing our land, in keeping us united, and even dispensing government functions in this country. Even when the government builds infrastructure we need it protected.

“Then the host community remains relevant on what should be done to protect infrastructure. I want to assure you we shall do justice to this submission expeditiously so there would be a level of peace and sanity in the society.”

The meeting attracted some traditional rulers among whom were the Chairman, Interface Committee to the National Assembly Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution on the Role of Traditional Rulers, HRH King Amb. Appolus Chu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General