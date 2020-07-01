Home | News | General | Politicising the nation’s civil service kills workers morale, threatens productivity — Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

— Charges 19 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries on probity, accountability

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has kicked against politicising the civil service in the country.

Akeredolu lamented that this has killed workers morale, lower standards and threatened their productivity.

Akeredolu said this in Akure while swearing in the 19 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General and the state Statistician-General.

According to him ” As I have often said, civil servants must leave partisan politics to politicians. No doubt, politicising of the civil service will invariably kill morale, lower standards and threaten productivity among other adverse effects.”

“Keen observers and other stakeholders of the service will attest to the fact that, both in appointment and conduct of government business in general, we have strived to insulate the civil service from partisan politics.

”In furtherance of our desire to protect this institution, we have ensured that the public service under our watch is not politicised.

The governor charged the appointees to imbibe the kernel of hard work and live above board in the course of discharging their public service duty.

Akeredolu said they were appointed based on “their impeccable record of service that showed they were eminently qualified.

“I must quickly remind you of the saying that, to whom much is given, much is required. We shall demand from you absolute loyalty and high sense of probity and accountability in discharging your responsibilities in your respective MDAs”

“Indeed, you must continually exhibit those qualities that qualified you for your appointment in the first instance. You must realise that, along with your colleagues, the burden of the Public Service is now on your shoulders.

“You are now key players in this task of delivering good governance to our people through effective service delivery at every level”

On the welfare of workers and senior citizens, the Governor said his administration is committed to providing a better well being and enabling environment.

He also lauded the State Labour leaders for upholding the ethics of their trade by collaborating with the State Government to make sure that the masses enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Akeredolu hailed the outgoing Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye for his exemplary work and dedication to work, saying he has done excellently well.

