Home | News | General | After Nengi Posted Her New House Yesterday See What Laycon Did

Nigerian fast rising rapper, singer and song writer Laycon has released two songs yesterday to the excitement of his fans. Just last week, he took to his twitter page to announce about his latest hits that is set to be released and he has through the same medium create awareness to the general public that at last, the songs has been released yesterday being 9th March 2021, after Nengi posted her new house. The tracks are titled ” Wagwan” and ” Fall for me” .

His Fans, followers and lovers of good music are already streaming the new released hits on all the music platforms like Itunes, Boom play, Apple music, Audio mack among others, and they could not hide their feelings about the Songs, they all praised and appreciated the Singer about his talent of making good melodious music.

The Yoruba rapper Laycon is known for his talent in music and he has never disappointed his fans, judging from his past released hits like ” Who is Laycon” , ” Fierce” , ” Senseless” , ” Motivation” , ” Hiphop feat Deshinor” , ” No Know” and lots more.

As we all know, Icons and lovers of Laycon and his music are quick to praise him about a job well done on the new released songs, no one else has released such a hit in a long while.

The singer Laycon is now a famous compared to when he never participated in the TV show Big Brother Naija, just as he said to his housemates; his mission was to build his music career and not the rewards from Big Brother, now this is very clear and sound before everyone.

We have seen the progress so far in his career, he still have more surprises for his fans

Here screen shots of the tweets;

What can you say about Laycon

Kindly share your thoughts via the comment box and follow up for. more updates

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General