SHOCKING: Woman Hides Stolen Newborn Baby In Her Handbag, See What Happened Next (Details below)

A woman was rescued from being lynched by an angry mob after she was nabbed for stealing a new born baby in Rivers state.

It was gathered that the woman was caught red handed after hiding the one day old baby inside her handbag and almost fled the area before she was apprehended behind steel village in Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

The woman was almost mobbed by the angry crowd which converged at the scene after an alarm was raised.

The suspected child thief was intercepted by Federal highway police officers who rescued her from the crowd and whisked her away to the station for further investigation.

They are currently in police custody and are being interrogated at the police command headquarters. The couple were almost mobbed by the angry crowd which converged at the scene after an alarm was raised.

The Baby’s current condition is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

