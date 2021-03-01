Home | News | General | Tacha blasts troll who cited her as example of how easy it is for an ‘idiot’ to become celebrity

Popular reality star, Natacha Akide, a.k.a Tacha, lambasted a troll who used her as an example of how easy it is for an idiot to become a celebrity..

Former Bbnaija housemate, Tacha has taken out her displeasure to warn a problematic fan who described her as foolish.

A Twitter user identified as @contentdr took to the platform to claim that celebrity status is easy to achieve as ABC while adding any idiot, especially ‘Bbnaija housemates’ can become a celebrity with a sprinkle of foolishness.

He further tagged Tacha to his post and used her as a case study.

“Back in the day you have to be hardworking and extremely talented to be a celebrity, these days, any idiot can become a celebrity, just a cameo appearance on Big brother naija and a bit display of foolishness can guarantee one celebrity status. Take, Tacha, Erica as case study,” he wrote.

Back in the day you have to be hardworking and extremely talented to be a celebrity, these days, any idiot can become a celebrity, just a cameo appearance on Big brother naija and a bit display of foolishness can guarantee one celebrity status. Take, Tacha, Erica as case study — ContentDr (@ContentDr1) March 10, 2021

Never had nothing easy for me!! At AGE 25 I own 3 REGISTERED BUSINESSES UNDER SYMPLYTACHA NIGERIA LIMITED

– NLNT89 sports wear brand!

– EVERYTHINGTACHA online store!

– EVERYTHINGTACHALOGISTICS!

Don’t fo*l yourself! — TACHA???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) March 10, 2021

