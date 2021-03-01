Tacha blasts troll who cited her as example of how easy it is for an ‘idiot’ to become celebrity
Popular reality star, Natacha Akide, a.k.a Tacha, lambasted a troll who used her as an example of how easy it is for an idiot to become a celebrity..
Former Bbnaija housemate, Tacha has taken out her displeasure to warn a problematic fan who described her as foolish.
A Twitter user identified as @contentdr took to the platform to claim that celebrity status is easy to achieve as ABC while adding any idiot, especially ‘Bbnaija housemates’ can become a celebrity with a sprinkle of foolishness.
He further tagged Tacha to his post and used her as a case study.
“Back in the day you have to be hardworking and extremely talented to be a celebrity, these days, any idiot can become a celebrity, just a cameo appearance on Big brother naija and a bit display of foolishness can guarantee one celebrity status. Take, Tacha, Erica as case study,” he wrote.
Take, Tacha, Erica as case study— ContentDr (@ContentDr1) March 10, 2021
Before BBN— TACHA???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) March 10, 2021
TACHA The IT GIRL
SORO SOKE TACHA!
TACHA THE INFLUENCER
TACHA THE BUSINESS MOGUL!!
600years for you and your household!! https://t.co/3QrWgX3ocG
Never had nothing easy for me!! At AGE 25 I own 3 REGISTERED BUSINESSES UNDER SYMPLYTACHA NIGERIA LIMITED— TACHA???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) March 10, 2021
– NLNT89 sports wear brand!
– EVERYTHINGTACHA online store!
– EVERYTHINGTACHALOGISTICS!
Don’t fo*l yourself!
