Remove your minds from politics – Gov Umahi tells youths



  19 hours 21 minutes ago
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has advised youths of the state to stay off politics until they succeed in the pursuit of their dreams.

 

The governor made the assertion on Wednesday during an Ebonyi State EndSARS Summit hosted by the state government in Abakaliki.

 

According to him: “Remove your minds from politics and succeed first. Those who are manipulating politics are the wealthy men and women.

 

“That man that made every one of us be a councillor, go and find out his situation. Has he made any progress? The answer is no.”

 

The governor, who advised the youths to focus on their careers and businesses before politics, said he is under pressure by the people in his village to provide jobs for unemployed youths.

 

Umahi noted that his predecessors had employed people from their villages while being at the helms of affairs in the state.

 

The governor also charged youths in the state to remain steadfast in the pursuit of their dreams.

 

He said while he served as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the executive members of the party were business people.

 

“You can only give what you have. Some of you run after the politicians, some of them never went to school. Some of them have nothing to offer, they brainwash you”, he added.

