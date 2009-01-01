Remove your minds from politics – Gov Umahi tells youths
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has advised youths of the state to stay off politics until they succeed in the pursuit of their dreams...
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has advised youths of
the state to stay off politics until they succeed in the pursuit of their
dreams.
The governor made the assertion on Wednesday during an
Ebonyi State EndSARS Summit hosted by the state government in Abakaliki.
According to him: “Remove your minds from politics and
succeed first. Those who are manipulating politics are the wealthy men and
women.
“That man that made every one of us be a councillor, go and find out his situation. Has he made any progress? The answer is no.”
The governor, who advised the youths to focus on their
careers and businesses before politics, said he is under pressure by the people
in his village to provide jobs for unemployed youths.
Umahi noted that his predecessors had employed people from
their villages while being at the helms of affairs in the state.
The governor also charged youths in the state to remain
steadfast in the pursuit of their dreams.
He said while he served as the Chairman of the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the executive members of the party were
business people.
“You can only give what you have. Some of you run after the
politicians, some of them never went to school. Some of them have nothing to
offer, they brainwash you”, he added.
