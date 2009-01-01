I walked 7km to play football without boots – Kanu Nwankwo
Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, on Wednesday, revealed that he
walked 7km to play football without boots while he was growing up as a teenager
in Nigeria.
The former Super Eagles captain disclosed this while
advising Nigerian youths not to give up on their dreams.
According to him, he didn’t depend on the government, adding
he did not give up on his dreams as he put his trust in God.
Kanu spoke during a submit on #EndSARS organised by the
Ebonyi State Government in Abakaliki.
He said, “When Papilo started, I did not depend on the
government. I did not have boots to play football,” the former Arsenal forward
said during the event held in Abakaliki.
“I walk from my house, five kilometres to go to school. Come
back from school, help mom, my parents, head out again – another seven
kilometres – to play football without boots.”
“At the end of the day, I did not give up,” Kanu added.
“I had belief, and I trusted in God that I would make it.”
Kanu won the 1996 Olympic gold medal for Nigeria.
