I walked 7km to play football without boots – Kanu Nwankwo
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 19 hours 24 minutes ago
Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, on Wednesday, revealed that he walked 7km to play football without boots while he was growing up as a teenager in Nigeria.

 

The former Super Eagles captain disclosed this while advising Nigerian youths not to give up on their dreams.

 

According to him, he didn’t depend on the government, adding he did not give up on his dreams as he put his trust in God.

 

Kanu spoke during a submit on #EndSARS organised by the Ebonyi State Government in Abakaliki.

 

He said, “When Papilo started, I did not depend on the government. I did not have boots to play football,” the former Arsenal forward said during the event held in Abakaliki.

 

“I walk from my house, five kilometres to go to school. Come back from school, help mom, my parents, head out again – another seven kilometres – to play football without boots.”

 

“At the end of the day, I did not give up,” Kanu added.

 

“I had belief, and I trusted in God that I would make it.”

 

Kanu won the 1996 Olympic gold medal for Nigeria.


