Good news as FG unveils plan to reduce fuel price below N100 per litre

- The Nigerian government is aiming to bring down the price of fuel below N100 per litre

- Ita Enang, President Buhari's senior special assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, said this during a press conference on Tuesday, March 9

- The possible fuel price reduction and other key issues will be the focus of a national conference scheduled to hold soon

The federal government says plans have been concluded to host a national conference on the integration of artisanal/modular petroleum refinery operations.

This was disclosed by Ita Enang, the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, during a press conference on Tuesday, March 9, in Abuja, The Cable reported.

Enang reportedly said the aim of the conference is to seek ways to increase refining capacity and cause a drop in the price of petroleum products.

The presidential aide disclosed that the conference is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Enang was quoted to have said:

“As the cost of crude goes higher, the cost of refined petroleum products goes higher but if we refine these petroleum products in Nigeria, the cost will be very low.

“And, the intendment of the conference is to mobilise these resources so that we can bring the prices of refined petroleum products down to below N100 per litre.”

Nigerians react

Jacob Ibrahim said:

"People are preparing for 2023, even if you people give it free normal Nigerians are tired with this government"

Maruf Olakunle Alabede said:

"No need to announce it, just do it!

"You will be the best Presidio Nigeria ever had. Thank you."

Precious Neche also commented:

"Action speaks louder than words"

Oseni Monday said:

"Story story everyday. Oga stop deceiving Nigerians. We are tired of this govt deceit.."

Earlier, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) explained that it has no intention of increasing the price of petrol in the country contrary to what is being alleged.

Kennie Obateru, the NNPC's head of public affairs division, in a statement on Sunday, February 28, noted that that the organisation cannot be considering a raise in the product at a time when it is still negotiating with organised labour on a framework suitable for citizens.

Obateru stated that any move by the NNPC at the moment to increase the price of fuel will jeopardise its engagement with labour unions on how best to lessen Nigerians' hardship.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Timipre Sylva, Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum resources, said the federal government is planning to begin oil exploration in the northeastern part of the country.

The minister stated this during an interview that aired on Monday, February 8.

Sylva noted that he had earlier announced that crude oil had been discovered in the northeast, adding that drilling activities had already started in the Lake Chad Basin.

