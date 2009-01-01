Home | News | General | Tragedy in Taraba as governor’s aide loses 37-year-old son in ghastly motor accident

- Governor Ishaku's media aide, Bala Dan-Abu, has lost a son to an automobile accident in Rivers state

- The deceased, a police officer named Odiba Shadrach, was reportedly involved in the accident while returning from his duty

- Shadrach was a graduate of Kogi state university, Anyigba

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bala Dan-Abu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, has reportedly lost a son to a ghastly motor accident.

Channels TV reported that the incident happened in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Sunday, March 7.

The deceased identified as ASP Odiba Shadrach, 37, was involved in an auto accident while returning from his official duty.

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku Photo credit: @tarabagovt

Source: Twitter

A heavy duty-laden trailer reportedly lost control and rammed over the deceased's car.

Legit.ng gathered that the father disclosed that his son died at the spot of the incident. He was a graduate of Kogi state university, Anyigba.

Breaking: One dead, several injured as NURTW factions clash

Shadrach joined the police cadet after his youth service and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police in Port Harcourt, which happens to be his first and last station.

In another related development, Ojinni Charles has been left nursing his wounds and mourning irreparable loss after he lost three of his siblings in one day.

This is as a truck rammed into stores killing scores of students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo state.

Charles in a lengthy outburst of emotional Facebook post mourned his siblings. According to him, one of them, Seun Ojinni had only tied the knot a month before the accident and was with a child. His other two siblings who lost their lives in the ugly accident were identified as Oluwaseun Ojinni and Ben Ojinni.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

JUST IN: Again, kidnappers abduct travellers in Osun, police react

In a 2020 report, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) revealed that Nigerians died more from road accidents than from the insecurity caused by Boko Haram insurgent attacks.

This assertion was made by the FRSC's zonal commander in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Godwin Ogagaoghene.

Sharing some data from accidents in 2019 alone at the Ondo State Command’s end-of-the-year party and awards’ night in Akure, Ogagaoghene said at least 88 FRSC personnel were also knocked down.

*******

Nurudeen Lawal is a Legit.ng journalist passionate about fact-checking/verification journalism. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature-in-English from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. As Politics Editor, Nurudeen mostly writes on Nigeria’s political and socio-economic developments. He has attended different workshops, conferences and training on fact-checking and digital reporting, among others. Learn more about him on Twitter, @Nurudeen Lawal_

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General