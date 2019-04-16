Home | News | General | We’re tired of open grazing - Miyetti Allah says, tables fresh request before southwest governor

- Nigeria's herders' association, Miyetti Allah, has expressed readiness to abandon open grazing for ranching

- The chairman of the association's chapter in Ondo, Bello Garba, said herders are tired of open grazing

- Garba called on the state government to come up with a ranching programme, saying it will address the herders/farmers crisis

Amid the rising herdsmen crisis in Ondo state and other parts of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Breeders Association of Nigeria has said its members are tired of open grazing.

According to The Punch, the chairman of the herders association in Ondo state, Alhaji Bello Garba, urged the state government make provision for ranches, noting that such a move will put an end to the frequent herdsmen/ farmers’ crises.

Legit.ng gathers that Garba said this on Wednesday, March 10, in Akure, during a public hearing on a bill to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches.

Fulani herdsman Isa Ibrahim walks in the bush along his cattle during the morning grazing at Kachia Grazing Reserve, Kaduna state, on April 16, 2019. Photo credit: Luis TATO /AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said that the association would support any peaceful move to address the issue in the state, adding that farmers and herdsmen must carry out their respective activities without clashing.

Also speaking, the association's assistant secretary, Ibrahim Abdul-Rahman, admitted that open grazing has become obsolete and needed to be banned.

He asked all stakeholders to embrace the modern cattle rearing technique, saying that farmers and herders must allow peace to reign.

Bamidele Oloyelogun, the speaker of the assembly, said the bill was aimed at enhancing peaceful existence in the state, noting that al suggestions made by stakeholders will be considered.

The speaker gave an assurance that the bill, when passed into law, would prevent arson and frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

In other news, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said every state must be allowed to secure its space.

Akeredolu made this known on Wednesday, February 24, during his second-term inauguration at the International Centre for Culture and Events in Akure.

He noted that the primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens and called for the establishment of state police.

