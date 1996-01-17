Home | News | General | Sara Molina biography: what is known about Tekashi 69’s baby mama?

Sara Molina is popular as Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama. She came to the limelight after she began dating the rapper. They had their daughter Saraiyah in October 2015. What else is there to know about her?

Molina posing for a photo. Photo: @iamsaramolina

Source: Instagram

Sara has built her own name as a social media influencer. She has an impressive 508k+ following on Instagram. Get to know all about Tekashi baby momma here.

Profile summary

Full name: Sara Molina

Sara Molina Date of birth: January 17, 1996

January 17, 1996 Sara Molina age: 25 (as of 2021)

25 (as of 2021) Famous as: Tekashi 69 baby mama, Instagram star

Tekashi 69 baby mama, Instagram star Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Sara Molina biography

The rising Instagram star was born on January 17, 1996, in Brooklyn, New York. She holds an American nationality, while she is of Puerto Rican descent. She was born to African-American parents, Irene Rodrigues and Luis Rodrigues.

Education

The Instagram star went to Bushwick Community High School. She then proceeded to the High School of Arts and Technology in Manhattan.

Who is Aaron Hernandez daughter Avielle Janelle Hernandez?

The beauty looking glamorous. Photo: @iamsaramolina

Source: Instagram

The Tekashi 6ix9ine Sara Molina relationship

Sara and rapper Tekashi 69 began dating in early 2011. The two met via a common friend. When they began their love story, Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was only sixteen and was not as famous as he currently is.

The couple moved in together two years into dating. Sara moved out of the move-in arrangement when she was nineteen and went back to her parents’ house. She was then pregnant with Tekashi’s child.

At the time, Tekashi’s rapping career was beginning to pick up, and he was making videos that Sara was not very comfortable with. Molina was expectant when Tekashi was arrested for creating an inappropriate video. He was later charged and sentenced for two years after pleading guilty to nine charges.

On October 29, 2015, they had their daughter Saraiyah Hernandez. Molina was only nineteen at the time. Sara Molina Tekashi relationship lasted for close to seven years, ending in 2017.

Kimberly Fey bio: what is known about Donnie Wahlberg’s ex-wife?

Both parties accused each other of unfaithfulness. When the relationship was over, Sara claimed that she had been assaulted many times by her ex when they were together. Also, together with her mum, she accused the rapper of spending a lot on his new girlfriend while neglecting the responsibility of supporting his daughter.

Since the break-up, Molina has been referred to as 6ix9ine baby momma on the internet. The online personality currently takes care of their daughter and lives with her in Brooklyn, New York.

Molina in a simple pose. Photo: @iamsaramolina

Source: Instagram

A video of Sara and Tekashi’s manager Jordan lying together in bed was leaked to the internet in March 2020. Sara denied having a relationship with him.

There are rumors that Sara is dating another rapper called Rich the Kid. The rumor arose in 2020 after Rich posted a video of him picking up Sara in his car, possibly for a date.

Sara Molina Instagram

Mimi Faust: Most exciting facts about the TV star

Molina is currently an Instagram star with a whooping 508k+ followers on her Instagram account. She launched the account in December 2018 and has kept gaining a massive following as her popularity grew.

Sara Molina net worth

The social media sensation has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million. As it happens with social media influencers, she makes her income from sponsored posts and brand promotions.

Body measurements

Part of the reason why the rising Instagram star is so famous is because of her beauty. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and has a curvy body that her fans love to see. She doesn’t disappoint them as she often posts pictures showing her shapely body. Some people claim that the Instagram model has had plastic surgery to be as curvy as she is.

Molina also has multiple tattoos on different parts of her body. She has tattoos on her neck, arms, and wrist.

The bio of Rosa Salazar: Her personal life and success story

Molina in a relaxed pose. Photo: @iamsaramolina

Source: Instagram

Sara Molina is a strong and resilient young woman. She did not let a teenage pregnancy derail her life and has gone ahead to take care of her daughter all through. She is expected to keep doing well if she maintains her resilience.

READ ALSO: Josh Norman biography: age, nationality, girlfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Josh Norman. Many people are excited to watch Josh Norman play football on their screens since he is a very talented and passionate athlete. He is widely considered one of the most gifted cornerbacks of modern time and possesses many other outstanding abilities.

Currently, this player is signed to Buffalo Bills. He made history with such teams as Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins in the past, which gained him considerable fame and reputation.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General