Makinde empowers constituents with agricultural equipment, says interest of people should come first

House of Representatives member, representing Ondo East and West Federal Constituency, Hon Abiola Peter Makinde has empowered his constituents. The empowerment program which was his constituency project for the year 2020 became unavoidably belated because of the outbreak of Corona Virus has now been delivered to grateful constituents in Ondo East and West.

The empowerment program which included the distribution of numerous Tricycles, motorcycles, hairdryers, sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines, agricultural enhancement mechanisms, and generators were all distributed to joyous recipients.

Distribution of this equipment was done at the Ondo civic centre in Ondo West which received top government functionaries and the APC party leaders across the length and breadth of the sunshine state including the Acting Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Engr Ade Adetimehin.

While addressing the mammoth crowd who had converged at the ground, Deputy-Chairman of the Federal Character Commission at the National Assembly, Hon Makinde noted that the empowerment has long been overdue and it was done to ameliorate the sufferings of his people and mitigate the adverse of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

He also said, “All of these was put together out of having the interest of the people at heart and ensuring that we try as much as possible to deliver dividends of democracy to people who are so yearning for it. Also, this empowerment is for all of Ondo as it cut across all political parties within the constituency, we are first of all Ondos, before separation by party lines and commitments. This empowerment is my constituency project for the previous year 2020 and I can authoritatively tell my constituents to expect another round of empowerment soon.”

“My commitment to the Ondo Wealth Agenda which stands for Water, Education, Agriculture, Light, Training, and Health is a motivating factor that this project is borne out of.”

He expressed satisfaction at the ground he has been able to cover thus far and thanked Gov Rotimi Akeredolu, the Executive Governor of the state, and acknowledged the platform given to him to be able to give back to the people.

Acting Chairman of the APC in Ondo state, Engr Ade Adetimehin while performing the tape-cutting to commence the distribution of the empowerment equipment appreciated Hon Abiola Makinde and says he is indeed proud of him and his progressive spirit. He also said the zeal to deliver dividends of good governance to his people is a trait that is undeniable in him and that his giant strides in representation cannot but be acknowledged.

Cash empowerments were also given to hundreds of people who attended the event and the Honorable admonished them to use it judiciously and that more empowerment programs that will benefit the people of his constituency are surely on the way.

