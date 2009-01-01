Home | News | General | Davido shows off impressive table tennis skills as he plays against celebrity jeweller

- Nigerian superstar, Davido, is out of the country and he made a stop at the store of a celebrity jeweller

- The singer shared video clips of himself in a table tennis game with the entrepreneur

- The people around them cheered them on as they played

Award-winning singer, Davido, seems to be having a blast at the different locations he has been spotted in over the past few weeks.

He recently took to his Instagram story channel to reveal one of his latest stops, a jewellery shop own by a popular celebrity jeweller, Johnny Dang.

Davido shows off table tennis skills as he plays against celebrity jeweller Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He also took the opportunity to show off his table tennis skills in a game at the store.

Donned in a white hoodie, jeans, face cap, shades, and blings to match, Davido served with the entrepreneur the ball amidst bants and cheers from the men watching.

They ended the game with a 2-2 draw.

View the photos below:

Davido shows off impressive table tennis skills Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

----

