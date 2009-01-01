Home | News | General | After failed presidential bid, Kanye West is back in studio working on Donda Album, says CyHi

- Kanye West is back in the studio working on his much-anticipated album titled Donda

- The US rapper is currently going through a divorce with his wife Kim Kardashian but has not let that stop him from creating new music

- Kanye's good friend and usual collaborator CyHi has revealed that they are back in the studio working on the new album

Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce but the rapper has not let that stop him from recording new music. The popular musician's favourite collaborator and friend CyHi revealed in a recent interview that Yeezy is working on his Donda album.

CyHi told VladTV that "We are back working." The music producer shared that Kanye started working on the highly-anticipated project late in 2020.

He shared that Kanye took a holiday break around November to spend time with his family but now they are back in the studio. CyHi explained that as much as they don't talk much about Kanye's divorce, he knows Yeezy loves his family and it might be taking a toll on him.

"We are back working. He's getting through it. He's in good spirits."

[embedded content]

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news that Kanye West is back in the studio. Check out some of their comments below:

@KxdeSp said:

"Yeah, I’m not getting my hopes up."

@DarthHeadass wrote:

"I won’t believe it until it’s out."

@nethramirezz commented:

"He better be."

@CoolrapKing wrote:

"This doesn’t matter if he doesn’t release it."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce from Kanye West but she still worries about him. Kanye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Kim is worried that his mental health is going to be affected by their divorce.

A source close to Kim told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star would always love Kanye and she only wants the best for him.

The former couple is currently in contact regarding the joint custody of their four children. The source says that the divorce has been hard on Kanye but knowing that he can still see his kids makes him feel a little better.

Kim's family is trying their best to help the children through the transition, according to the source.

“Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this,” they said.

Kim has been keeping herself occupied with her studies and her business ventures. She has a support system in her family and they are helping her through this difficult time.

