Single is better than stupid - Blogger Abby Zeus declares as she welcomes child

- South African blogger of Nigerian descent, Abby Chioma Zeus, has taken to social media to speak on motherhood

- The Youtuber and Bo*ob Movement founder recently welcomed her first child and she thanked God for blessing her with motherhood

- Abby also said that she is a single mum by choice and that being single is better than being stupid

The Bo*ob Movement founder, Abby Chioma Zeus, has taken to social media to share the good news of her child’s birth and to also explain why the child’s father is not in the picture.

In an Instagram post, the South African blogger of Nigerian descent shared a photo of her newborn baby’s hands as she marvelled at the beauty of motherhood.

In the heartfelt post, she explained how she mostly stares at her daughter and marvel at how great God is.

She also thanked God for choosing her to be a parent to the beautiful child and added that motherhood is a sacred tribe she now belongs to.

Blogger Abby Zeus says she is a single mum by choice. Photos: @abbyzeus

Source: Instagram

In another post, the new mother shared a hint about her relationship with her child’s father. Abby shared a photo of herself sporting a wide smile.

She accompanied the post with a caption where she explained that being single was better than being stupid. The Youtuber also shared more details with her hash tags.

According to her, she is single by choice and also single and strong.

In her words:

“Single is better than stupid

#singlebychoice #singlemomsclub #singlemomstrong #singlemompower”

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on five Nigerian celebrities who are strong single mothers.

The term ‘single mother’ has now become so common that it is no longer seen as a thing to be ashamed of but as a symbol of strength.

The Nigerian entertainment industry, for instance, has a number of female celebrities who have kids but have never been married or are no longer with their partners.

