Former Juventus president tells club to make huge decision about Ronaldo at the end of the season

- Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Juventus in 2018 to help them win the Champions League

- The former Real Madrid man has failed to inspire the club to winning the prestigious European title

- Ex-Juve president Giovanni Gigli has, however, urged the Old Lady to let the striker go

A former president at Juventus football club Giovanni Gigli has urged the Old Lady to allow striker Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of the season.

Ronaldo has continued to receive heavy criticism’s over the club’s early exit from this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese was blamed for jumping in a ‘wall’ which allowed Sergio Oliviera grab his second goal for Porto from a 30-yard freekick.

Porto proceeded to the quarter-final of the competition following the away goals’ rule after it had ended 4-4 on aggregates.

Ronaldo was signed in 2018 from Real Madrid as the Old Lady are desperate to winning the coveted Champions League, but they have failed on three consecutive seasons since the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

And Gigli also stated that the 36-year-old is always too expensive as he says that the Italian giants should not have signed him in the first place.

He told Radio Punto Nuovo via GOAL when asked if Ronaldo was the wrong choice for Juve:

“Absolutely, yes! I said that on his very first day at Juventus. He is a great champion but is too expensive.

“Now it's up to Juventus. They've been paying him €1m per goal. [Juve president Andrea] Agnelli must be self-critical, but he doesn't have great collaborators.

“The club should free Ronaldo at the end of the season and the same goes for [Fabio] Paratici. Maybe Agnelli had promoted him to remove him from his position afterwards. This could be the scenario.”

The Portugal international has taken in 121 appearances for Juve, with 92 goals recorded across those outings.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona's ouster at this season Champions League means both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be playing in the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Paris-Saint Germain got the better of La Blaugrana in a 5-2 scoreline over two legs while Juventus crashed out on a 4-4 away goal rule in their head-to-head clashes with FC Porto.

And this will be the first time Ronaldo and Messi will not be playing in the last four stages of the money-spinning competition since the 2004-05 season.

