Mourinho vows to give Tottenham owner this special gift to celebrate 20 years as the chairman of the club

Jose Mourinho has vowed to give Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy a trophy to celebrate two decades in charge of the club.

Spurs host Dinamo Zagreb at White Hart Lane on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa League last-16 tie- the same day the 59-year-old is celebrating 20 years as the head of the club.

Though the Premier League has slipped off their sleeves as they currently trail Manchester City with a staggering 23 points, however, the North Londoners have a chance to win the EFL Cup next month.

Also, with an improved performance in the UEFA second-tier competition, the Portuguese manager could lead them to glory, just like he did for Manchester United in 2017.

Tottenham owner Daniel Levy at the Etihad Stadium in 2019 watching Spurs play Manchester City. Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho has now promised to be in the team that will deliver silverware for Levy who has also overseen the building and completion of their multi-million pounds stadium among other things.

Daily Mail further reported that the businessman has enjoyed five Champions League campaigns but has won only one trophy, the League Cup in 2008. Mourinho said:

"I would love to help. I would love to be part of a work that can deliver a trophy. The work done in this club - independent of the trophies the club didn't get - is undeniable.

"The club is a big, big club in many aspects, very well organised, and that's incredible work from him as the big boss and the whole structure that works for him.

"I don't think it's fair to judge just on the trophies but the trophies are the salt and pepper or football and I would love – not just for him but for the players and the fans and for everyone – to help that to happen.

"I'm not a big guy on stats but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season too for a career where I've been lucky enough to win so many things, and it would be also nice for him to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham. We are going to try. Let's see if it's possible.'

Mourinho has already overseen 988 career games at all the clubs he has managed and his Europa League meeting vs Dinamo Zagreb will be his 989th game.

The publication added that if Spurs progress in Europe and the Premier League fixture with Southampton can be rescheduled in time, the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City will be 999.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has claimed that Gareth Bale's resurgence for Tottenham in recent weeks is a result of a broken psychological barrier.

The Welshman has been struggling to hit top form since his loan move from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

But, the 31-year-old was on target twice in the 4-1 derby win over Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

