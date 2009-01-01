Home | News | General | BREAKING: Tension, anxiety as service chiefs storm Ibadan
BREAKING: Tension, anxiety as service chiefs storm Ibadan



  5 hours 17 minutes ago
Following the recent overhauling and massive shake-up in the military, the newly appointed service chiefs on Thursday, March 11, stormed Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The military heads were led to the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Leo Irhabor, where he addressed officers.

A report from The Nation said the military chiefs are expected to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde and proceed to change the leadership of the division.

