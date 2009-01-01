Home | News | General | Man corrects 9 English mistakes in British Royal family's statement on Meghan, causes huge stir

- The British Royal statement issued to Meghan Markle on March 9 had errors according to Mwalimu Njenga

- This is not the first press release Njenga is detecting errors on

- He normally attributes the corrections to his class that is only known to him

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

Mwalimu Joshua Njenga has poked holes in the Buckingham Palace statement issued on Tuesday, March 9 with regard to Prince Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah.

No press release has ever been perfect for Njenga. Photo: Joshua Njenga

Source: Facebook

In a post he shared on his Facebook page, Njenga highlighted the 'errors' that were made in the statement, introducing the words he thought would be appropriate.

Nigerian man bags first class in law, shares amazing graduation photos

According to Njenga, the statement was faulty right from the header to its body, pointing out the unnecessary wordiness that had been carried therein.

His confidence to challenge the statement has left many tickled, given it was by the perceived owners of the English language.

"Dear Buckingham Palace, In my morning class, we discussed the difference between active and passive writing, and we used your statement for practice. I asked my students to rewrite it using active language. Here is what they did. Have a great day. Mwalimu Joshua Njenga," he said.

The correction has been received with mixed reactions from social media users with many castigating Mwalimu for being "petty".

"You just dumb how can u replace particularly to especially u get issue with English," Marmah Martey wrote.

"You can't know English than everyone including those you Learned English from. I mean the Englishmen," Abubakar Sadik. reacted.

"He's not right entirely. The fact that you want to change it from passive to active and or vice versa doesn't mean you must remove some parts of the statement," Bla Evans opined

Man shares photo of his bride price list that includes 10k for father-in-law cigarette, sparks reactions

Njenga had before now earned recognition after he detected errors in the press release made by Ghana’s President Nana Akuffo Addo regarding the death of Jerry John Rawlings, the country's former president.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of her mum scolding her after she corrected her English.

The lady identified simply as Damilola shared a funny experience she had with her mother. Damilola explained that she tried to correct her mother's English, and her mother was offended.

In the video, her mother's furious voice could be heard giving her the lesson of her life. The lady shared the experience on Twitter.

Victor Duru is a Legit.ng journalist with more than three years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a Human Interest Editor, Strategic Content Creator and a Google-certified Digital Marketer. Connect with him on Twitter @DuruCVictor2

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General