6 most beautiful palaces in Nigeria and their adorable pictures

Apart from the fact that a palace is a king's dwelling place, it's also a place people can find more knowledge of their customs and traditions.

Nigeria has several of these palaces, but Legit.ng brings to you six most beautiful palaces in the country.

In no particular order, below are the six most beautiful palaces in Nigeria:

1. The Ooni of Ife's palace

The palace of the Ooni of Ife speaks of architectural brilliance, and anyone visiting will definitely have a sense of coming to drink from the well of knowledge the palace workers posses.

The Yoruba history is preserved in this ancient palace.

The Oba of Ife's palace is a true definition of architectural brilliance. Photo credit: ebasblog.com

2. The Gidan Rumfa

This is the palace of the Emir of Kano. Visiting the Gidan Rumfa is like traveling to the past to appreciate the architectural aesthetics of the ancient days.

The palace, which was built in the late 15th century, is filled with historic pre-colonial pieces.

3. The Oba of Benin palace

The dwelling place of Oba of Benin has become a tourist attraction. People who visit the palace get to see the Oba's court, his queen's harem and the palace museum which houses artifacts that tell the history of the Benin kingdom.

Oba of Benin palace is one of the most beautiful palace in Nigeria. Photo credit: codepen.io

4. The palace of the Emir of Zazzau

The palace is a beautiful building which is decorated with the Emir's insignia. It is a great spot for photoshoot for picture lovers.

The building is decorated with the Emir's insignia and the beauty makes it a good photo spot. Photo credit: wikimapia.org

5. Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto

Anyone visiting this palace will understand that it is a place rich in the history of the Sokoto Caliphate.

The palace has an extensive courtyard lined with trees. In the palace, you will find traditional and religious relics from the era of previous sultans.

The palace of the Sultan of Sokoto speaks of architectural brilliance. Photo credit: punchng.com

6. The Obi of Ontisha’s palace

This palace is reminiscent of the pre-colonial era, and it has an expanse of land where people gather to celebrate during festivals.

In the palace, you will find statues of past rulers and beautiful artworks. Anyone interested in learning the history of Onitsha can acquire knowledge in this palace.

Stepping foot into this palace will take you cast your mind back to the pre-colonial era. Photo credit: imeobionitsha.org

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Johannesburg, South Africa, was rated the most beautiful city in Africa in 2020.

This city is considered the largest and wealthiest city in South Africa and is often referred to as economy powerhouse. This is because it has the largest economy in not only the country but also the whole continent.

