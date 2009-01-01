Home | News | General | Sweet moment beautiful bride gave hubby a yacht as gift on their wedding day in Miami

- A US-based couple have warmed the hearts of many on social media with their amazing love story

- The bride, Janeen, gifted her hubby with a yacht as a gift on their wedding day

- Social media users could not stop gushing over the couple for inspiring others with their love

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

A US-based realtor identified as Janeen and her hubby, Trederick, have been the topic of discussion on social media since their wedding day video went viral in the online community.

If your family is toxic, it's okay to step away, Laura Ikeji advises

Apparently, the new wife left her husband and other guests almost speechless with the gift she presented to her man on their wedding day.

In a portion of their wedding video that surfaced online, Janeen was seen giving a short speech to her man before surprising him.

Janeen thanked him for giving her the dream wedding she’s always desired and noted that she was also inspired to get something nice for him since they are both in Miami for the ceremony.

Upon saying this, she revealed that she bought him a yacht to his delight and that of guests present at the ceremony.

Check out the beautiful video below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bride gifts hubby a yacht as gift on their wedding day in Miami. Photo: @morganscottfilms

Source: Instagram

Read comments from social media users who could not help but gush over the wife’s gesture below:

iamkiara_ said:

"WOW his face was priceless cuz, I cried again this was the best ceremony ever everything was perfect so glad to be apart if it I wish the both of you nothing but BIG Blessings!"

Couple share how their love story moved from grass to grace, stir massive reactions

princess_eko_11 said:

"I love how she called the city "MyAmi."

shaqueta1 said:

"Love this best love story ever amazing."

sheekymyles said:

"I still can’t stop crying... This was amazing... He was so shocked... iI love y’all."

Giving thanks to God for how beautiful the day turned out, Janeen wrote:

"I can’t Thank GOD enough for his divine Mercy upon me. My wedding was EVERYTHING I ever Dreamed of & More Thank you to everyone who played a part."

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a woman who bought her husband amazing gifts for his birthday.

Among the gifts she wanted him to wake up to were a brand new PS 4 and white shoe. Some social media users noted that women like her are rare as they wished her a beautiful marriage.

Actress Lala Akindoju clocks 34 in style, rocks stylish outfit in birthday post

---

Adeyinka Odutuyo is an entertainment/lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over three years of working experience in the media industry.

He has a degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When he is not writing about celebrities, you will find him blogging about local Nigerian recipes on Instagram (@playfoodbyyinka)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General