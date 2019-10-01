JUST IN: PDP governors meet NWC, Reconciliation Committee today
By Dirisu Yakubu
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today meet with the National Working Committee, NWC and the National Reconciliation Committee led by immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.
The meeting, Vanguard gathered, will enable the party takes stock of the progress made so far in its reconciliation efforts ahead of future elections.
Similarly, states battling internal crises also form part of the agenda of discourse even as the governors are expected to present their perspectives on the strength of the party in their respective domains.
