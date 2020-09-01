Home | News | General | Investors will get refunds soon, says MBA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to maintain customer relations, MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited, a forex training and capital investment company, has reiterated commitment to pay back investors’ capital fund after its inability to meet up with the expected investment revenue base due to market volatility among other challenges.

Recall that investors have been calling for payment of their capital fund across social media platforms and news platforms.

In a statement signed by company’s CEO, Maxwell Odum, the company assures investors of getting the refunds of their capital funds saying efforts are in place to commence payment even as some investors have already received their funds.

Odum who debunked the insinuation that it engaged in another notorious Ponzi scheme maintained that, its major stakeholders never committed any fraud.

He said: “Now, following the challenges we are currently grappling with in our business due to market volatility and other unfortunate developments, which means we are unable to meet up with the expected outcomes, we are strongly committed to ensuring that you do not at least lose your capital.

or the other, things do not work out as expected in terms of your returns, the least you would expect is that your capital is safe.

“Our commitment is to pay back all capital funds. In fact, we have commenced that process by paying out our clients on the N360, 000 categories. “To this end, we have slowly paid out hundreds of persons before we encountered an unforeseen circumstance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General