Mike David apologizes to Apostle Suleman over accusations of sleeping with his wife (Video)

Mike David, former pastor at Omega Fire Ministries has apologized to Apostle Suleman for accusing him of sleeping with his wife..

In his claims, Apostle Suleman had transferred his wife to a branch in Abuja. This however led her to ignore her marital responsibilities.

Although, Apostle Sulieman refuted such claims in a viral video.

The wife of Mike David, Pastor Edeko, called him out with claims that her husband was only in for some cheap blackmails.

She denied every claim of sleeping with the man of God and abandoning her family.

In her video, she had claimed it was her husband who demanded her bride’s price be paid back.

Mr. Mike David didn’t restrain in his accusations as he made further claims, rather, he threatened to expose the “truth” behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal and how Apostle Suleman allegedly got Otobo to apologize for the sex scandal.

Following through on one of his threats, Mike Davids released audio.

In the audio, Apostle Suleman was heard threatening someone and later apologized that the audio was doctored.

At the moment, Mike David has now apologized for all the accusations made against Apostle Suleman and his wife.

In the trending video, he said he’s been on a “spiritual sojourn” and had received instructions from the Lord to apologize to the man of God.

And he also apologized to Omega Fire Ministries and to Apostle Suleman’s wife. However, he didn’t apologize to his wife.

Watch video:

