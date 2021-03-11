Home | News | General | Reactions as man post pictures of himself wearing NYSC uniform in snowy field

Anietie Briggs, a young man with the handle @Tyek000n, took to Twitter to post pictures of himself donning a NYSC khaki uniform in Georgia.

The photographs posted by this young man drew a lot of attention online, as some people speculated that he was redeployed to Georgia for his NYSC program.

While some thought the NYSC uniform looked better in other countries, some thought he was trying to oppress them. While some people claim he broke the code of ethics and violated the uniform by wearing it when he wasn’t on duty.

See some reactions below …

Whatever the case is, it’s obvious that man is really living his life to the fullest.

