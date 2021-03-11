Home | News | General | “You Are Useless And Behave Like Caged Rats”- Nnamdi Kanu Fumes As He Shuts Down IPOB In The UK (Details below)

Leader of the separatist group of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu dissolved IPOB family in the UK and threatened that nobody should ever hold any meeting with UK IPOB family.

However, one could feel and sense how horrible was the temperament of the proscribed IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he was speaking out of vexation. He announced the shutdown of UK IPOB family, but what I found confusing about this audio is how the IPOB family in the UK got on the nerves of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to have made him rain fire and brimstone on their leadership?

According to the audio shared on YouTube, the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu suspended UK IPOB leadership and warned that nobody should ever hold a meeting with them. He threatened that if he ever got wind of anybody holding a meeting with UK IPOB, such a person would be cut off.

He continued by saying leadership of IPOB in UK has been dissolved because these are grown- up men acting like little children. He also referred to them from the top to bottom as useless, disgraceful and shameful, behaving like caged rats.

He fumed that supposed decent men behaving like kids. He added that he never knew what was said to them. Hence, he shut it down and totally sacked the leadership, and ordered that every fund with them should be transferred to IPOB family in Germany.

He added that he held a meeting with them in UK, but attitude being displayed by them was disgraceful and shameful. He said at this point in their history, the IPOB family in UK has been building cabals left, right, and corner.

What do you think about the utterance of this supposed leader of IPOB?

What do you think about the utterance of this supposed leader of IPOB?

