“Do You Still Want To Be President? ” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Asks The Southerners In New Tweet (Details below)

Just like Sunday Igboho (popular Yoruba activist), IPOB (Indigenous People Of Biafra) leader, online activist, and pioneer and founder of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, took to his Twitter handle some minutes ago, to ask the Southerners a question.

This is on line with the recent happenings in the country, from the food embargo placed on the south by the Northerners, to the fulani herdsmen rampant crisis, the kidnappings, Banditry and terrorism on the country as a whole, the online activist used his social media as a platform to ask this question to the Southerners (both east and west).

According to him, he asked if the South is still willing to provide a President from their geo political zone, and still behave compatriotingly to their Northern brothers and sisters.

We seem to forget that every state in Nigeria has the autonomy to do what they want. if the Governors are not performing, what makes you guys sure that as a nation called Biafra, there will be a difference?

The spokesman of the Eastern region, in recent times have been in headlines, daily die to his say about the happenings in the country.

In addition, The only thing we should learn about this current food blockade to south, God in His infinite mercy has allowed this to happen so that the south should wake up and invest more resources energy and concern in agriculture to avoid what happened during Biafra genocide.

Even though they’ ve resumed food supply to the south we the south shouldn’ t relent in what we’ ve started already. Food production should continue till the first harvest and on. When it has started circulating properly then we stop patronizing them.

Can the South still produce a President to rule this great country, and still have pity, compassion and love for the North.

