American singer, Cardi B applauds Mercy Eke’s lookalike photo
- 6 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
American rapper, Cardi B has acknowledged a lookalike photo of the famous reality star, Mercy Eke, who replicated a photo of the singer.
.
This is coming following a collage of both damsels with close resemblance made by a fan of Lambo which she tagged Cardi B on as Mercy Eke‘s lookalike.
Taking to Twitter, the die hard ‘mercenary’ wrote;
“Congrats @iamcardib on another record breaking! Raising hands keep killing it as always Fire. Love from a Nigerian lookalike (@real_mercyeke) fan & a lover of you ❣.”
American singer, Cardi B applauds Mercy Eke’s lookalike photo
In response, Cardi B wrote “Wow lookin sexy.”
See the post below …
Wow lookin sexy https://t.co/iqxafIwI4D— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles