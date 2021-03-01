Home | News | General | American singer, Cardi B applauds Mercy Eke’s lookalike photo

American rapper, Cardi B has acknowledged a lookalike photo of the famous reality star, Mercy Eke, who replicated a photo of the singer.

This is coming following a collage of both damsels with close resemblance made by a fan of Lambo which she tagged Cardi B on as Mercy Eke‘s lookalike.

Taking to Twitter, the die hard ‘mercenary’ wrote;

“Congrats @iamcardib on another record breaking! Raising hands keep killing it as always Fire. Love from a Nigerian lookalike (@real_mercyeke) fan & a lover of you ❣.”

American singer, Cardi B applauds Mercy Eke’s lookalike photo

In response, Cardi B wrote “Wow lookin sexy.”

See the post below …

Wow lookin sexy https://t.co/iqxafIwI4D — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

